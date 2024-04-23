ADF Group Inc. (DRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

ADF Group Stock Performance

DRX stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.51. ADF Group has a twelve month low of C$2.09 and a twelve month high of C$14.85. The firm has a market cap of C$252.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. Analysts predict that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

