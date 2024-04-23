Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on May 31st

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 231.64 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £375.67 million, a PE ratio of -661.31 and a beta of 0.64. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.50 ($3.23).

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Susie Rippingall purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,440 ($31,422.92). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

