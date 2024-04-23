abrdn plc Acquires 33,135 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.