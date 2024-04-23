OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $485.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.