Greenleaf Trust Has $613,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

