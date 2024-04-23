abrdn plc Buys 48,857 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of Five Below worth $35,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 68,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

