abrdn plc Purchases 82,578 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,578 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 57.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,811,459 shares of company stock valued at $942,634,782. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

