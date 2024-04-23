abrdn plc Has $36.11 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

abrdn plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $673.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

