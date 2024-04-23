abrdn plc Buys 95,505 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

