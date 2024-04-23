abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $345.23 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.67 and its 200-day moving average is $320.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

