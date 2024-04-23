abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77,298 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

