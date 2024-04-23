abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $365.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average of $373.05.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

