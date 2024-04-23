abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $37,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $370.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.51. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

