abrdn plc Purchases 15,297 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.28% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

