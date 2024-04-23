abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

abrdn plc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,199.46 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,574.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,269.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

