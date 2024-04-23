ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

