MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

