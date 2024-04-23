MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOFG
Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group
In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MidWestOne Financial Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.