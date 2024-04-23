TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.30

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.30 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 1025422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.28).
TwentyFour Income Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,460.00.
TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is -33,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Income
About TwentyFour Income
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TwentyFour Income
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.