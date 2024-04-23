TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.30

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.30 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 1025422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.28).

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,460.00.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is -33,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Income

About TwentyFour Income

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen bought 47,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($61,302.96). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

