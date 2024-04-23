Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

