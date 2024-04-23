The Shyft Group (SHYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.280-0.510 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.28-0.51 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Shyft Group

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

