Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 10th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Albertsons Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
ACI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
