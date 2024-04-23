Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 391 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

