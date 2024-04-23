Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALSN

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

