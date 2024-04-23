CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CAE worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

