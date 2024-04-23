H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of H World Group worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,809,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

