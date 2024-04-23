ASE Technology (ASX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect ASE Technology to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.