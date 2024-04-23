Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

