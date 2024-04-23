Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 150,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

