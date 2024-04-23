Contrasting Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) & Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verify Smart and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Verify Smart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 1 4 6 0 2.45

Vale has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.63%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vale $41.78 billion 1.31 $7.98 billion $1.83 6.67

This table compares Verify Smart and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verify Smart and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Vale 19.10% 20.00% 8.82%

Volatility & Risk

Verify Smart has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Verify Smart on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

(Get Free Report)

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.