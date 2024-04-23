Analyzing Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) and Its Rivals

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) is one of 442 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rego Payment Architectures to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Rego Payment Architectures Competitors 2177 14437 28921 757 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Rego Payment Architectures’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rego Payment Architectures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A -$16.72 million -8.62 Rego Payment Architectures Competitors $1.96 billion $293.75 million 26.77

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rego Payment Architectures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -257.45% Rego Payment Architectures Competitors -77.28% -45.46% -7.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures’ peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rego Payment Architectures peers beat Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Rego Payment Architectures

(Get Free Report)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.