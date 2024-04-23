Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $139,291,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

