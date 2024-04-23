Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

