Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

