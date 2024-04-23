Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Beyond alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 4 0 2.67 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.11%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Beyond has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.66 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.33 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.43 -$15.85 million ($0.35) -11.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.58% -6.30% -4.08%

Summary

Beyond beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.