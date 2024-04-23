American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $28,867,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

