334 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock opened at $701.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $726.33 and a 200-day moving average of $678.96. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $551.36 and a 12-month high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.