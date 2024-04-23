Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 375,000 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 35.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.