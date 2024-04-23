Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 87,017 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

