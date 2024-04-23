Xponance Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

