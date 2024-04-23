CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CION Investment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 901,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $607.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

