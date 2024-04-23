Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

