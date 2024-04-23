Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

