AppFolio (APPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AppFolio Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7,162.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $253.42.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
