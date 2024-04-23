Atb Cap Markets Comments on International Petroleum Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for International Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million.

