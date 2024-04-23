MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

