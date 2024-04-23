MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Price Performance
Shares of MDXG opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $934.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
