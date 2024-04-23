Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exelixis Stock Up 1.6 %
Exelixis stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on EXEL
Insider Activity
In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.