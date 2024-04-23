Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 1.6 %

Exelixis stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXEL

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.