Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

