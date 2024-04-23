Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Viant Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

