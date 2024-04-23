SJW Group (SJW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $79.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

