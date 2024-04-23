Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

